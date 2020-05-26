Kylie Jenner shows off a little Stormi on a snowboard

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
7


The small Stormi the only complete two-years old in February, but his first on the bike will be coming soon. This is because the mother of the little girl, Kylie Jenner, published the stories from his account of Instagram a video of his daughter on the top of the board.

“I have been waiting so long for this moment,” wrote the mother “babada” in a video, which you can see in the gallery.

It will be recalled that Stormi it is the fruit of that relationship is terminated, the Performing the rapper’s Travis Scott.

