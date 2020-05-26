Lady Gaga poses without makeup, and with eyebrows and brown – Who the

By
Amanda Cerny
-
0
21


Lady Gaga (Photo Reproduction In Instagram)

Lady Gaga (Photo Reproduction In Instagram)

Those whom you saw, whom you see: Lady Gaga, who always appeared at the events, videos, photos and well-produced e maquiada, shared a rare selfie of the guy’s washed out on Instagam, on Thursday (13). The singer, 33-year-old debuted the new look with the pink hair and the deixos the fans are excited, as they believe that the move is a sign of a new job.

To the followers, also encouraged Her in the photo, as she spoke about how to get maquiada helped their self-esteem. “When I was young, I have never felt more beautiful. And, while he was struggling to find a sense of inner and outer beauty, I have discovered the power of makeup,” she recounted in a post on Instagram.

“So I started to experiment with make-up as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as it is for my mother to make it a reality. It was then I came up with Lady Gaga. I have found the super heroine inside of me and looking at herself in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s a beauty and it does not come naturally from the inside out. But I am so pleased with the make-up inspired by one of bravery in me that I didn’t know I had, took out.

Lady Gaga (Photo Reproduction In Instagram)

Lady Gaga (Photo Reproduction In Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.



READ MORE:  The icon is generous! On the side of the "Brothers in Work", Brad Pitt gets emotional after the reform of the house of the make-up artist: "we're kind of brother and sister; watch it!
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here