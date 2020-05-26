Louis Vuitton’s places, Johnny Coca at the front of the women’s accessories

Two months after the departure of the british company Mulberry, the Spanish designer who lived in Paris, Johnny Coca, has been named to head the department of women’s accessories from the luxury brand of the French-Louis Vuitton.

Johnny Coca-hugging design in the Louis Vuitton

Johnny Coca will be responsible for all articles of leather, handbags, special orders, and the line of glasses, you will be working with the French designer Nicolas Ghesquière – creative director the house Louis Vuitton, since may 2013.

The Spanish designer is one of the new cornerstones of the design of the Louis Vuitton. In addition to the power to the House, the luxury of the French with respect to women’s accessories, while the american designer Virgil Abloh keeps the concentrate on the artistic direction of men.

For Coke, the new appointment means a return to his roots in 1996, when he was studying at the École des Arts Appliqués Boulle, signed his first professional contract with Louis Vuitton. Later, he joined Bally, the the house fashion, swiss luxury, which was founded in 1851 and returned to LVMH, when he joined the design studio of Céline, a few years later. Coke has produced a number of marvelous designs and working with Phoebe Philo, and, in 2015, he was invited by Mulberry to be the creative director.

After spending five years in London and Paris, the Coca-cola beverage, in a multi-lingual, born in Spain, he speaks Italian and French fluently, and is back in Paris, france. Louis Vuitton has been little affected by the crisis, the Covid-19 championship, and with this new signing makes his ambitions clear, and that shows its power in the competition.

