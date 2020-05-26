Louis Vuitton’s places, Johnny Coca at the front of the women’s accessories

Two months after the departure of the british company Mulberry, the Spanish designer who lived in Paris, Johnny Coca, has been named to head the department of women’s accessories from the luxury house of Louis Vuitton.

Johnny Coca, embrace the project at Louis Vuitton

Johnny Coca goes to the person responsible for the articles in fine leather, handbags, special orders, and the line of glasses on, working side-by-side with the French designer Nicolas Ghesquière – creative director the house Louis Vuitton, since may 2013.

The creative spaniard is one of the new cornerstones of the design of the Louis Vuitton. In addition to the energy into the French luxury house, and with regards to accessories for ladies, as the american designer Virgil Abloh keeps the concentrate on the artistic direction of men.

It was also a return to the roots of his Coke, who, in 1996, while he was studying at the École des Arts Appliqués Boulle, signed his first professional contract with Louis Vuitton. He went out to take their first steps in Russia – the the house fashion, swiss luxury, which was founded in 1851 and came to the heart of LVMH in the studio of Céline again a few years later. The designer of the british Phoebe Philo – creative director of Céline in 2008 to 2018-the Coke has managed to achieve wonders, and was finally referred by the house to the british in the year 2015 to take over the direction of the establishment.

Five years ago, after a life spent between London and Paris, the designer is multi-lingual, who was born in Spain, he is fluent in Italian and French to perfection, and is now on its way to Paris, france. Not seeming to be affected by the recent crisis, the house of luxury, says his ambitions, and with this post, and it shows the power of the competition.

