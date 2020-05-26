Mark Zuckerberg becomes the 3rd richest man in the world during the pandemic of the new coronavirus

The heritage of Mark Zuckerberg has grown by more than$ 30 billion in the past few months, the valuation of Facebook

In the midst of a pandemic COVID-19one of the richest men in the world have become even richer. According to the list of billionaires The international monetary fund the chief executive officer and founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerbergit is now the third richest person in the world, with a fortune that is second only to that of Bill Gates And The Gates Foundationthe founder of the Microsoftand Jeff Bezosthe Amazon.

The eyes of otherswhich until recently was only on the fifth place on the list, has managed to climb up two position due to a large increase in the Facebook during the months of march and April this year, which meant that the market value of a CEO is to grow to more than US$ 30 billion for the period.

According to the list, Mark Zuckerberg it currently has a net worth of about The US$ 89 billionthat puts a face on the front of the two others, which for years had been living in the third and the fourth place in this list: Bernard Arnault chairman of the group LVMHwho is the owner of several brands in the market of luxury, such as the high-end designer labels such as Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, and Christian Dior, the jewelry store Tiffany & Co. and the wine that Dom Pérignon), and Warren Buffet (Chief executive officer of the Berkshire Hathawayand one of the most recognized investors in the world.

Explaining the growth of Mark Zuckerberg

Unexpected growth in the number of users of Facebook, because of the pandemic, it is the reason for the enhancement of its chief executive

Taking third place in the list of top billionaires in the world The eyes of others it was not expected by anyone, since it’s only a year or so ago, the CEO of the Facebook not only was it more than$ 30 billion behind Arnault (the third one on the list The international monetary fund in may of 2019 at the latest), and the various scandals and investigations involving the massive use of the Facebook for the disinformation campaigns around the world have made the social network has lost a lot of credibility with the public. So, it’s a growth on his Mark Zuckerberg it was not something expected by any analyst.

However, with the pandemic of the the new coronavirus that made it necessary for people all over the world to get locked up in the house, and the goods from the Facebook they have had a huge increase in the number of active users. This is why the people came not only to communicate further in the distance, but it also begun to use more social media to stay informed, or even as a form of entertainment (which is of course the increase in the demand for lives of the artists, and celebrities).

At the same time, there has also been an increase in the use of the social networks for companies, businesses and entrepreneurs, because, as the pandemic has prevented a lot of people to open the door, and you answer often, many of you have started to use more social networks and, especially, the Facebook to provide you with their products and sell them over the internet, with the option of delivery to your door. At the same time, a lot of people who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, have also started to use social media to try and pay the bills by using their personal pages and groups that you join in order to sell the long board to the masks made out of the way of the artisan.

The requirement to stay in the home, has greatly increased the number of daily users of Facebook in the first few months of the year 2020

This meant that, in the first three months of this year, the Facebook gain and 1.73 billion worth of new users daily and this number reaches up to 3 billion new users, to daily, if they are accounted for in the sum total of all of your social networks, and messaging applications of the company (theFacebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and The Messenger).

On the other hand, the company has also stated that, in the past few months, and have lost a good portion of their revenue from ads, which indicates that, at the same time, the number of people using social media has greatly increased the number of companies that pay you to advertise for it, has declined, and you may only be able to take a picture straight from the health company to report income in the second quarter, which is expected to be released sometime in July.

But, for the time being, the increase in the number of users has been very positive for the Facebookadded The US$ 44 billion in the market value of the stock, and has seen the value of their shares go up to 8%, even in the midst of one of the largest crises of the last few decades.

