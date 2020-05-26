‘Minecraft Game’ comes this week with a new game

A series of Fantasy releases this Tuesday (the 26th) – new game, for its history of success. “Minecraft the Game” that was developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven, it’s enough for Windows, Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Nintendo on the Switch, but with an innovative proposal, within the consecrated, the universe is almost infinite, made up of building blocks.

Unlike most of the other titles in the series so far, and the game does not focus on the construction and / or operation of the game, the format that earned the record-breaking game, the most popular story of the “Minecraft” – that’s more than 200 million copies around the world. In fact, although the characteristic of the graphics pixelated, and the player is invited to venture through a dungeon in the format of “dungeon crawler”.

In the game, that is a mixture of action and STRATEGY, it is necessary to embark on quests in those dungeons, where you will meet the “mobs” – a name given to any other creature in the universe in Minecraft that moves, in addition to the uk, going through scenarios, such as canyons, wetlands and the well-known anti-personnel mines. All it is equipped with new weapons and items, which are collected by way.

Is it possible to do the campaign in single or multiplayer, local or online. Up to four people can venture out, by solving the puzzles along the way, finding treasures and avoiding traps. Details: based on the group you are not enough, when all the people die.

It is worth noting, as in the games, the original, the paths are generated at the time of the play, in random order.

“Minecraft the Game” is available in two versions: “Standard”, and “Hero”. This last one is part of a skin of the hero, the two-skins, and a chicken, as her loyal pet, and in addition to the two packages, Dlc-content-extension), which will be released in the future. The amounts will vary depending on the version and the platform.