‘Renew in us the joy of faith, in spite of all the constraints’

Cardinal Odilo Pedro Scherer, Archbishop of São Paulo, presided over the holy mass on the morning of Tuesday, march 26, in the chapel of his residence, or transmitted by the radio station, July 9, and the digital media for the Archdiocese.

On this day, the Church celebrates the liturgical memorial of St. Philip Neri, a priest who lived in Italy at the end of the nineteenth CENTURY, and helped to renew the Church in the dark ages. “He was, above all, a father who encouraged and supported for the life of the community, his interest was piqued by the young people for their responsibility for the charity. Anyway, it was a priest, a pastor,” said Odilo, at the beginning of the celebration.

Already in the seventh week of the easter season, when he was approaching the Feast of Pentecost which will be celebrated this coming Sunday, the 31st, the pope called for all of the people who are suffering from the impacts of the pandemic COVID19, and emphasized, “God is still at work during this time. He has not left us, he continues to drive the story, and you’ll leave empowered with a lot of new things learned”.

The GOSPEL

In his homily, the Cardinal reflected on the Gospel today (Jn 17,1-11a), which shows the end of a long discourse of Jesus at the last supper, when he doesn’t and heads over to the apostles, but directly from God the Father, and it is almost a summary of his life, when he says, “Father, the hour has come. Glorify thy Son, that thy Son to thee, praise to thee, and, because thou hast given him power over all men, that he should give eternal life to all those who have trusted”.

“The Church is embedded in the mission of Jesus to reveal the Gospel to the world , to reveal to mankind the glory and purpose of God. This is Good news for humanity,” said the Archbishop.

And then Jesus says this: “and I will pray for them. Do you not pray for the world but for those whom thou hast given me, for they are yours”. In commenting on these words, the Gift of christian life, noted that, “Jesus and pray constantly for the Church, just as he did through the apostles.”

THE POWER OF THE SPIRIT

Cardinal Scherer emphasized that the Church remains committed to the proclamation of the Gospel, by the power of the Holy Spirit, “another paraclete, comforter, advocate, who, like Jesus, to stand for ever, confirming the certainty of god’s presence in the action of the Church.”

Finally, he asked for the help of the Holy Spirit in this difficult time, riddled with contradictions”, as it has done over the years. “In the midst of these difficulties, and the Holy Spirit to comfort you, to give us the strength and perseverance to our faith,” he asked.

JOY

At the conclusion of the mass, a Gift of christian life, he reminded that St. Philip Neri is known as the “Saint of joy”, and pointed out that this is a grace of the Holy Spirit.

“St. John Paul II used to say that the good spirits of St. Philip Neri came to their relationship with God, their holiness of life. The Holy Spirit is also the spirit of the joy of it. Therefore, let us renew in us the joy of faith, joy of life, in spite of all the limitations,” said the Archbishop.