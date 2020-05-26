Revealed that Keanu Reeves was cut out of the movie

Dwayne Johnson has revealed why it would have been in the role of Keanu Reeves in the Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, and why things didn’t work out. The first one is derived from the Fast and the Furious, Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, following his subjects (Johnson and Jason Statham), as they are forced to work together to save the world.
Along the way, the pair end up wrestling with an MI6 agent-turned-terrorist, Brixton Lore (Idris Elba), who was enhanced with cybernetic implants, and he works for an organization to state-of-the-terrorist-known as Eteon.
The mysterious director of the Eteon can be heard only as a voice, very processed, in the Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, and the viewers to speculate wildly about his true identity, since the movie has come to theaters. Some of them have even pointed out that the director is actually the evil Cypher (Charlize Theron), and that the Fast and the Furious 9 to confirm this. According to Johnson, however, the team from the Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, had something else in mind. Speaking to Screen Rant, the Johnson has confirmed that Keanu Reeves was originally in talks to play the director of the Eteon, but things didn’t work out. The aged and scarred: the poster shows Wolverine’s Keanu Reeves
“What we did in the end was to make a speech of a threatening assault. So, for quite some time, and I think that you’ve heard the rumor that it would be a bit like the John Wick, all in disguise. But then, we do this with a few people in mind. Originally, his English mother was the goal. We had been talking, and there was no right-of-way to be creative. He and I talked, and I understood it completely. It ended up being the best thing, so for now we will leave this open for the future.” He is, of course, has had a resurgence in popularity since he starred in John Wick, a movie that became a success in 2014 – and, by chance, it was co-directed by David Leitch (Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw). It makes sense, then, that The Rock and his team have become sought-after for its derivative, the Fast and the Furious. After all, the franchise’s highest point is on a quest to add more and more and more of the big names in the team over the last decade, with Johnson and Theron among the famous who have signed on papers applicants at that time. Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw finally leaves, the identity of the director, the Eteon, in the air, so that the sequence to solve it, so there is still technically a chance, He runs out to play a role in the franchise (if he had a change of heart). Even though he is mostly known for playing heroes or anti-heroes, the noble, in his action films, He has portrayed villains in a couple of times in the past (for example, in its world premiere at the direction of The Man-of-Tai-Chi), and the results were generally memorable. It is clear that Johnson did not mention that the role of the director, the Eteon, not “sound right” to the Actor, so it may not have anything to do with the character of being the bad guy. Even so, it would have been pretty difficult with the Fast and the Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, and ending with the revelation of himself in John Wick would be there to duke it out with the main characters of the film. Keanu Reeves says NO to 3 times in order to Four: you can see which roles he turned down
Fast and the Furious: Hobbs & Shaw) 2 is already in development, but there is still no release date.
