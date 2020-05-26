Rolling Stone magazine · Why is it that Taylor Swift was not at the Grammy’s in 2020?

The singer, who was nominated in three categories, I did not want to attend or present at the awards ceremony

In accordance with information published by the web site Page Six, Taylor Swift did not attend the ceremony The Grammy-2020held on the last Sunday, the 26th, for one reason or another, a somewhat peculiar: they were not able to guarantee that she would win the award for the best song of the year.

The singer was nominated in the category, with the song “Lover“from the homonym album released in August of last year, and lost to “the bad guy“the Was Eilish.

+++READ MORE: Taylor Swift reveals the fight against an eating disorder: ‘it Was hard to see the pictures of me’

According to “multiple sources,” according to the website, such as the institution in charge of the The Grammy awards was not able to anticipate the outcome, she chose not to go in the evening for the delivery. Apparently, she had also been invited to be present, but will only accept if you win any of the categories it competed in.

“[A equipe] it did, and I wanted the assurance that she would win a Grammy award. And although it may not be an explicit requirement, they were certainly trying to figure out if it would be a winner. It was clear from the conversation that if she doesn’t win, she wasn’t going to the Grammys,” said one of the sources is reached.

+++READ MORE: Billie’s Eilish, Taylor Swift and Guns ‘ N ‘ Roses: a Guide to the international shows in Brazil in 2020

In response, the representative of the Taylor he said that “the statements made by the anonymous ‘sources’, not identified, are absolutely, 100 percent untrue, and hilarious. It was just not in the Us. You guys need to calm down.”

In addition to the category is mentioned, the pop star also was nominated in the Best Album and Pop Vocal and Best Solo Performance of the cover.

+++ THE BEST RECORDS IN BRAZIL TO 2019 (2), ACCORDING TO ROLLING STONE MAGAZINE IN BRAZIL