Rolling Stone magazine, New music from Taylor Swift, ‘Only the Young’ is a warming, and an inspiration for “Miss American” film in the Series

After the launch of the Netflix the documentary Miss American, Taylor Swift released on Friday, the 31st, the “Only The Young”, unreleased track, which is composed of the production. The music, the politics, and awe-inspiring, the singer talks about the power of young people.

“What we need to do this, we are the same/ They think it’s over/ I just begun/ Only one thing can save us/ the Only young (Only young people),” sings Swift on the song.

In an interview with the And, Swift he explained the inspiration behind the song: “I Wrote this after the elections in mid-term […] I have seen too many young people with crushed hopes, and I found this particularly tragic, because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of armed violence on student loans, and trying to figure out how to get started in their lives, and how to pay your bills”.

On Friday, the 31st, Miss American it was released in the Netflix. Directed by Lana Wilson, the film promises to have a dip in your personal and professional lives Taylor Swiftshowing the problems faced by the singer herself, such as eating disorders, and a mother who was diagnosed with cancer.

Listen to the song below:

