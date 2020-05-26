Salma Hayek is one of the bilionárias in the United Kingdom

Salma Hayek is considered to be the sixth woman of the richest in the United Kingdom, in accordance with the list drawn up by the newspaper, The Sunday Times, with a fortune estimated at US$ 8.1 billion (Us$ 44 million).

The figure was the result of his personal fortune with the fortune of her husband, French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma has been included in the list of the majority of women in the uk, because it is the better part of a year living in London, uk.

In the first place was taken by Kristen Rausing, the granddaughter of a Swedish businessman Ruben Rausing, founder of Tetra Pack, a US$ 14.8 billion dollars. In the second place, the businesswoman Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken, daughter of Freddy Heineken, the heir to the group that the beer Heineken at a cost of$ 12.6 billion. In the third place, it was with the press, Kristen, Marit Rausign at a cost of$ 11.7 billion. In the fourth place, the ex-miss the United Kingdom, and now the singer’s Latest Bertanelli to US$ 11.2 billion, and in fifth place, with Denise Coates, the CEO of the company, with Bet365, with a fortune of$ 8.8 billion.

Salma appears to be the sixth wife of the british rich, but she took a ride on the fortune of her husband, one of the owners of, and successors to a conglomerate of luxury brands like Gucci, Balenciaga and Yves Saint Laurent, and many others.

Salma Hayek is married to Francois-Henri Pinault in 2009, two years after the birth of their daughter, Valentina Paloma.

The book is racist

There are a couple of weeks ago, Salma Hayek has been heavily criticised by their fans on social networks, so you can recommend a book, the author, Jeanine cummins, the so-called ‘American Race’, because of their great content that is racist in regards to immigrants.

At that time, after receiving thousands of reviews, the actress had to apologize to him and revealed to him that he had not read the book, which was sent to him by the Club, for the Book, which is organized by the tv host Oprah Winfrey.

“Yesterday, I sent you a message about a book that is already out on my Instagram. I would like to say that, when She sent me this selection of the book club, I was excited when I read the description of a mexican woman, and I hurried to share my excitement with you guys. I must confess that I have not read the book, and I wasn’t aware of the controversy that it has generated. I would like to thank all of you who have called attention to myself, and I rebuked them for not carrying out an investigation into exactly what I was recommending. This means that they know me and they have given me the benefit of the doubt. I’m so sorry to talk to you about something without having tried it or without it I have known better,” writes the artist.

The controversy is born out by making sure that the author, Jeanine Cummins ‘ take on the stories of the immigrants with a view to profit, as well as to promote racist stereotypes of the mexican people.

