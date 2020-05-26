Scott Disick receives the homage of the anniversary of the Kardashians

Scott Disickthat brazil is in rehab, he has received a lot of affection on the social network on Tuesday, August 26. Scott he has just completed 37 years of age, and he was surrounded by the messages ‘happy birthday’ to the Kardashians.
Kim Kardashian just posted a photo with her ex-brother-in-law, and he wrote: “Happy birthday to you @letthelordbewithyou!!! We have so many memories together. You are a father, a brother, and a friend with the incredible.
“Thank you for being so amazing to our family. We love each other”.
In addition to a picture of the ground from Disick, and Kim also shared the click-for the birthday boy or girl on the side of the Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian.
Kris Jenner just posted a tribute, with a photo that showed not only the two of them, but also, in all three of his children, with Kourt, Mason Disickof up to 10 years, Penelope Disick7 years ago, and According To Disickfrom the last 5 years.
“Thank you for bringing us so much love and laughter to our family. Thank you so much for your sense of adventure, and will always be here for us.”said the matriarch.
By signing on as “Mama K,” the momager added: “You’re amazing, and I love you!”
Khloe Kardashian if you joined in on the celebration by posting several photos with her BFF’s.
“Your life will be SO boring without you!!! Thank you for being such a great brother to me.”wrote to the star in the sky. “A gift for you that you will be spoilt for choice, and I pray that this year be filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We’ve got so much life yet to live.”
The mother-of – True To Thompson’s he ended the post by saying: “Family is forever.” I will love you long time!”
