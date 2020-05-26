See to it that his Wife did not return in the Pirates of the Caribbean 6

In a series of audio tapes leaked by the Daily Mail, Heard admitted that he had “reached the” Wife-in a fight with pots, pans, and utensils. In the process, it argues that the claims were part of a hoax designed to generate positive publicity for the Sra. Heard to move forward in your career.”

The career of Johnny Depp, suffered following the allegations. Not to mention that his last few films have not had a good performance at the box office.

The writer of the original film, Stuart Beattie, has spoken out about the importance of the character of the Wife in the movie. But his role in the reboot remains up in the air.

“I don’t think that it was a great journey,” he told the Daily Mail.

“Of course, he’s created this character and made him famous because of it. It was great for him, and it’s been great for us. The fact that they are rebooting something that you did, that means you’ve done something, it’s worth a restart. It is a great honour.”

