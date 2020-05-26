Selena Gomez, if it is in the defense of immigrants and in a heartfelt speech: “All my support”

Due to the health pandemic on the COVID-19, grand graduation ceremonies were put on hold. As a result, celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez they are preparing for the special moments, and a digital-to celebrate with the students in the year 2020, and for all that you have done.

By the end of the week, 23, and Selena Gomez,, or we can call it an angel, made a wonderful speech to the graduates who are immigrants or who are immigrants in the message of the video is exciting, which deals with the daily struggles of those individuals who are part of the beginning of the virtual #Immigrad2020.

“I know that this is a ceremony that is virtual, but very real, and very much a reality for all families and to all of you, and your community. I just want you to know that you are important and that their experiences are a huge part of american history,” she said in the video, which was broadcast on a program that is organized by a Set of American, I Am An Immigrant and a United We Dream.

During the speech, she told the story of the immigration of his family. She explained that her aunt’s, and grandparents crossed the border from Mexico to Texas in the late 1970’s, and his father was born shortly after the journey.

“When my family came up from Mexico, they are set in motion for my american history and for them,” she said. “I’m a proud third-generation, american-mexican, and all the days of my family, and the sacrifice helped me to get where I am today. That’s what I am.”, she said.

She has also provided support for students, whose experience may range from being the first person in her family to go to college, the completion of the school, as a student, undocumented or DACAmented [ Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals]who gives temporary authorization to live and work, and to direct us to those who have entered the country illegally when they were children.

“Each and every one of you has a unique story of becoming an american. So, no matter where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you will have taken steps to get an education to help make your families proud and open up their worlds. I’m sending all my love to all of you here today, and that is good news. I hope that you guys seem to be all that you want it to be. You have all my gratitude and love for.”, found it.