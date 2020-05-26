Selena Gomez performs a mission trip to Kenya | Faith

Rafael Ramos 12h26



The singer-and-actress Selena Gomez has made a mission trip to Kenya, where she worked with the WE Movement, a nonprofit that serves the Asian, African and Latin American countries, and has already provided safe drinking water to more than 1 million people, in addition to building schools and classrooms, and access to education for the more than 200-thousand children.

I’m going to share many of those stories and voices. The voices need to be heard. We’ve been working on something that is so special to you, if you’re lucky, it will change the lives of many. That is all I am able to post for a while. WE Who can do amazing things, and I am honored to be a part of this family. This is just the beginning, and my heart shall be dedicated to public service, he wrote to Selena that he shared photos from the trip on Instagram.

The singer was accompanied by her friend Raquelle Stevens, who has reported some of the best moments of the mission in the west african country. Raquelle said as the two glued jewelry and with a group of local mothers, and, in doing so, were able to connect with women without even speaking the same language.

Read more1 The man who drowned, along with the children, he was a pastor

2 Fernanda Brum launches a unique partnership with YouTube

3 Report by the open society in honor of her daughter, with the music from Midian to Lima