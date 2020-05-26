‘SG2’: Selena Gomez announces album in January of 2020

Play Attention, fans: it’s the pre-order is now up in the air!



Called “SG2”, the new album by pop singer Selena Gomez has finally gained official release date: January 10, 2020.

After the artist was announced on Wednesday (20) in the social networks that “something exciting was coming up,” the news was released on this Thursday (21) by means of its official web site.

In addition to songs like “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” the album will feature with other 11 tracks. The pre-order is now up in the air!