Snyder’s Cut is a throwback to Warner bros., and the DCEU

There is no reason to be delicate: the world simply does not have the Snyder’s Cut). Although the version of the Justice league of america it was in the cinemas, it is well below that of the heroes of the DC you deserve, it’s hard to imagine that the court of Zack Snyder it is so much better. After all, a few months after the release of the film, it has been reported that the Warner bros. thought the film displayed by the film-maker “inassistível and was planning on replacing it prior to her departure for personal reasons.

The lack of trust and confidence in the studio, on the work of the director, return the same along with the confirmation of the release of Snyder’s Cut), and will arrive in 2021 in the HBO’s Max. In addition to the uncertainty of whether the story will be presented as a film, which is based on the platform of the streaming barred footage, and additional as requested by Snyder. Even though you have provided up to an additional The$ 30 million for the completion of special effects, and the recording of the dialogue, and the opportunity comes with the new version of the Justice league of america just as one attraction to new customers, as well as the Friends.

The studio has capitalized on the boisterous fan-base, of Snyder, who, in spite of the flood sessions on the comments, saying that “theHenry Cavill this is the real Supermanor, the palette and the gray of the director, represents thestories adult” it seems you have never opened up a comic book from DC. The Greatest Stars Of Superman, The Alien, American and The Man-of-Steel – bring in some of the stories that the more mature ones in the history of the character, never one to give up his happy personality, or the color of the media. Snyder and his fans seem to be ignoring the names Jack Kirby, George Perez, John Byrne, Dave Gibbons and Brian Bollandthat is dedicated to some of the stories, more adult, and, at the same time, the color of the DCamong them The Watchmen, The contract of Jude and The Joke In The Mortal. Throughout the trilogy, of Snyder, by the way, the only time that occasionally escapes to target the Cavill move closer to the Photo shall be signed by the Joss Whedonthat led to a scene in which the second says, “I would really like to be alive”.

This is idolatry, blinded by Snyder, will also prevent those fans from seeing something that’s blindingly obvious: his output has been of benefit to the DCEU. As the director, I was regarded as the “architect” of the universe is shared, and the opportunity handed him in the middle The Man-of-Steel –the screens Batman v Superman’ and changed the third act of the Wonder Womanof Patty Jenkinsto fit the tone of Snyder’s. That’s not to mention all the various cut up into The Squadron’s Suicidechanged to get away from the atmosphere of the film-maker. After the removal of a director, the studio has delivered fun, to long on Aquaman, Shazam! and The birds-of-Prey, the best film of the DCEU up to now, while the campaign for a boycott on the internet, try and tell me otherwise. Even in the trailer Wonder Woman 1984 it has more identity than the whole universe of cinema, in the time Snyder has dominated.

Away from the officer, the DC has also produced some of the best tv shows and movies for years. In the The DC Universe.each stage of the streaming with original productions on the label, The titans it has a balanced, violence, and colour in a way that Snyder has never been able to in his / her career as “A Target it has been proven that it is possible to create a series of the live-action movie for the largest non-recourse to violence or the sexualization of the characters. The newly closed universe is animated from the publisher, also, has earned by his faithfulness to the Comics and the unique tone of each film.

In addition to this, it became clear in recent weeks that the company did not like a lot of work done, by Snyder, with his biggest hero. Though Jim Leethe chief creative editor, having congratulated the director for the Snyder’s Cut), the Twitter the seal made of the infamous momentMartha!” on Mother’s Day, as “A Target and Harley quinn took the fun to the focus of the film, which has never been seen.

In addition to supporting the voices who are not able to overcome the failure of a single film, the cast of the Snyder’s Cut, that opens up a dangerous precedent for the Studio. With the arrival of the new Justice league of america at HBO’s Max, the studio opens up to the claims of other officers who allege that their views of certain jobs are different and require their own “Snyder’s Cut. David Ayerof The Squadron’s Suicidecomes, ever since the announcement of Snyder’s, practically begging for it, your film is established, even to the point of a fan to say “please stop”.

While Snyder’s Cut is like a dream come true for a fan of Zack Snyder, the meaning is a respect for the professionals such as Patty Jenkins, By David F. Sandberg, Her Hand and James Wanwhich is unlikely to receive the same treatment in the studio, even with movies that are objectively better. Release previously known as “the inassistível by” the study proves that, and the opportunity to see a large library of DC and their filmmakers, only as to numbers, and it is open to fold to any contention that it appears the issues discussed in the Twitter.