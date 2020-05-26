Sophie Turner displays the trend of the pregnancy, during a visit to the art gallery, with Joe Jonas, Who

+



The pregnant woman, Sophie Turner displays a trend on the tour with Joe Jonas (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Sophie Turner showed off a few extra pounds from the pregnancy, during a visit to the art gallery in West Hollywood with her husband, Joe, Jonas. The actress, who is pregnant with the first child, the singer has chosen a dress, fluffy along for the ride.

find out more

The two were married in a surprise Las Vegas in may of 2019 at the latest, and surrounded by friends, with a second ceremony a month later in France, only for themselves and their families.

On the day of Game of Thrones have you had a pregnancy, which was announced on feb. Information such as the time of pregnancy and the sex of the baby has not yet been revealed.

Sophie Turner displays the trend of pregnancy in the tour with Joe Jonas (Photo: The Grosby Group)

The pregnant woman, Sophie Turner displays a trend on the tour with Joe Jonas (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.