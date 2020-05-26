“Stupid for Love” by Lady Gaga is only wrong because it turns out

The colors and symbols on each garment represents a community, and some of the characters that appear when one is down and you attempt a confront, but soon as Gaga arrives at the ‘leave it’ – we have already seen that in “Beat it” by Michael Jackson, and it’s something like “Who Run the World” Beyonce”.

The choreography is to Born This Way + Alejandro + Bad Romance, that’s for us to decorate easily and not lose a step in the baladinha. The chorus to sticky it starts perfect and the piece just by not having the most things to sing, but that’s ok, everyone repeat, “I have a stupid love, love, love…” no problem.”

All of the Lady Gaga – the greatest artists of all generations have always wanted – is to preach the love. The video and the song, Stupid Love ” is a sing-screaming in the night clubs, and doing dance routine a farofa (manioc flour) with a voice powerfulvisual grotesque and kitsch-art that is her music renews itself in every album.

