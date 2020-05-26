Supercine today (23/05) displays a “School for Spies” in the post

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
14


supercine this Saturday, the 23-05 of the school of technology globe
The film will air at 0h42 this Saturday, so on Sunday / Photo by: handout

The Supercine today (23/05) to display the movie in “high School Spy” on the screen of the TV World. The film will air at 0h42 this Saturday, a Sunday, just after the soap opera “Fina Estampa”.

Supercine today (23/05) – the “School for Spies”

Synopsis: at the Age of 16-year-old Megan, He is already a young woman, an assassin trained with the best of them. But she was tired of this life, and to feign his own death to start over again. With a secret identity, and she is enrolled as a student at a small school, but his former boss is wary of the scam, and she decides to investigate the case.

More information available at:
Original title: Barely Lethal
Cast: Jessica Alba, Dove Cameron, Rachael Harris; Samuel L Jackson; Hailee Steinfeld, Sophie Turner,
Director: Kyle Newman
Nationality: American
Genre: Action

The previous articleIn horoscope of the Day Forecasts for today, Saturday (23/05)
The next articleVideo | the Team of the AMBULANCE of the Carapicuíba pays tribute to the driver who died of coronavirus



READ MORE:  The Afternoon session, it displays in the film, the Wife of make-believe on Wednesday (01)
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here