SURE you announced the new line-up

After the outputs-reaching the band Ross Valory’s and the band Steve Smith (be sure to read it), the Journey he announced the names of the substitutes: Randy Jackson and Narada Michael Waldenrespectively.

The announcements were made by the legendary guitarist Neal Schon in her official account in Instagram. First, he wanted to return to the Randy Jacksonwho, in 1986, he recorded with the Journey the album Raised on the Radio. “Ok, it’s been revealed! Randy Jacksonthe big Dawg is back again with our new bass player”. After that, Schon it gave a good welcome to the Narada: “Revealed! Narada Michael Walden this is our new drummer! The Multi-talented songwriter and producer Mahavishnu Orchestra band, classical, jazz and fusion). For the J Boyz will have a new holder,” said.

The new line-up Journey he presented a version of the social distance of the “Don’t Stop Believin’ for the virtual event “For UNICEF, ” We Won’t Stop”that was in the air on the evening of Saturday, may 23 on MSNBC. He also appeared with the band as the keyboardist and lead vocalist Jason Derlatka. Watch it below.

As I have said, Randy Jackson it is not a stranger to the Journeyhe played in the band between the years of 1985 and 1987. It already Walden is a musician and producer, and Grammy award-winner who has worked with artists such as Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Aretha Franklin. He has been honored with Grammy awards for “Producer of the Year” in 1987 and “Album of the Year” for the soundtrack of the film The Bodyguard In 1992, in Brazil, in The Bodyguardand “Song for R&B single of the year” by the Freeway of Loveof Franklin. The band has also worked with Now He’s, The Temptations, Regina Belle, Lionel Richie and Elton Johnamong many, many others.

On the last day of the 3rd of march, Schon and, with the help of the Journey’s Jonathan Cain have filed a court action against the Ross Valory’s and Steve Smithwho were the members of the band since the founding in 1973. Schon and Later in the they claimed that the two had tried to take a “hit” in order to gain control of the trademark Journey. In the process, which aims at $ 10 million in damages, accusing Smith and Valory’s to conduct a meeting “inappropriate” of the shareholders and of the board of directors in February, which drove them out Later in the and Schon the leadership of the Nightmare Productionsunder the assumption of “bad” that the company owned the rights to the name Journey. A month later, Valory’s counter-attacked Schon and Later in theby accusing them of breach of contract, and to cause him emotional distress. He is seeking compensatory damages in the past and the future”, and is also asking a judge to determine who has the rights to the name Journey.

“In the name Journey it is controlled by the Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain” he said in a march to the RollingStone a lawyer for the Later in the and Schon. “And for a very good cause, and they don’t want to play with Smith or Valory’sthey don’t want to have anything to do with them, and that is their right. They are going to continue with the Journeywith the great success of the past, and both of these guys will be replaced,” he said.

At the beginning of this month, the Journey he cancelled his north american tour due to a health pandemic for the Coronavirus. The day of the 60-day The Pretenders you should begin on may 15 in Ridgefield, Washington, dc.