Sweet Tooth | Netflix is developing the series with the producer of the Arrow

The Series is developed in partnership with the Warner Bros. Pictures a series based on the comic book of the The Sweet Tooth the DC Comics and The city.

The Sweet Tooth it will be developed by the executive producer/director Jim Mickle along with the Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC”s age of Tomorrow), executive producer, and the co-show runner. The executive producer also Robert Downey Jr. (Upcoming Deadline), Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and By Linda Moran.

The Sweet Tooth it is an adventure for the whole family that tells the story of Gus, a hybrid, half – deer, half – boy who leaves his home in the forest, to brave the chaos of the outside world. He will be part of a family off of a human child hybrid, as he is, and trying to figure out this new world and uncover the mystery behind its origin.

The first season will have eight episodes. A poster has already been revealed to you:

The cast counts with Christian Convery (Darling Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (Sick of Love) Will Forte The Last Guy on Earth with the development of James Brolin (Westworld).

The Sweet Tooth you still don’t have a date for the premiere.