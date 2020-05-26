Taylor Swift makes a donation, the fans are let down by a Coronavirus

Taylor Swift this is the latest introduction to the list of celebrities who are asking for donations for the people affected by the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Through social networking, she got in touch with the fans, individually, making the transfer of the US$ 3 billion to help those who are in financial need.

The reports of the contact with the fans, with the Taylor Swift they were made in their own networks. The photographer Holly Turner he explained that as a result of the shutdown of the music industry, their plans to stay in New York city, were affected, until it has received a message from a pop star: “Holly, you’ve always been there for me…. I want to be there for you from now on. I hope this helps. With love, Taylor. Check it out:

Another fan named Bernie has a message that Swift has made a donation in the same amount of money: “I’ve seen your post and would love for you to give up to$ 3000 to help with what is going on right now.”

Taylor Swift’s first visit to Brazil is marked for July, and when will the tour for their latest album Lover. There has been no announcement about a possible postponement of the talks, up to now scheduled for the 18th and 19th of July.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus, the various areas of the entertainment is affected with the postponement of the premiere, they are in production and the cancellation of the big event.