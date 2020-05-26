Terry Crews dance in ‘Rain on Me’, by Lady Gaga, with a little help from the hose and see

Terry Crews is also in pace with the newest release from Lady Gaga. In social networks, the actor – “as Branquelas” e “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” appeared, dancing to “Rain on Me”, a collaboration between Gaga Ariana Grande released last week.

The Crews used a hose to make the effect of the rain on the internet. Shirtless, he showed the animation, as always, to making up the famous “game of chest”.

The recording is “wet and wild”, as the Crews set the caption of the post, and even made a rainbow appear on the screen with a combination of water and sunlight. “The rainbow is real!”, he wrote to the acting, to ensure that there was an effect from Instagram.

Reactions

In the video, the Crews have made in the name of the actor who appears in the Trending Topics, a list of the topics most talked about on Twitter. The staff commented that he “woke up excited -” just like the world He’s “everybody Hates Chris”, and said that the actor would be considered to be a “historic landmark”.

Check out some of the responses:

BOM DIAAAA I woke up, excited that not even Terry Crews https://t.co/PzsGqvWzhc — CAMPELOU (@LeallRaquel) May 26, 2020

Terry Crews should be the heritage of this wonderful that is. ?? https://t.co/ocLwta4ZZT — April (@julianerodrigs) May 26, 2020

and , as always, terry crews is all https://t.co/fJui0hKV5o — (@pessimisticaos) May 26, 2020

terry crews is perfect, right I am shocked — dudley (@dudassisx) May 26, 2020

terry crews, one-man peer-to-peer as possible for you!! all of that for me pic.twitter.com/BpV7yGHinL — angell luke | | the bridgertons (@ilyjawreguis) May 26, 2020

I wanted to Terry Crews as the dad, it’s too much to ask? https://t.co/VBMnBW4LaX — Izabelle Pantoja (@iza_pant) May 26, 2020

Success

Released on Friday, with the clip-directed by Robert Rodriguez (“Sin City”), “Rain on Me” turned out to be a success in its first week of release.

In Brazil, for example, the song became the biggest debut in the history of Spotify, based on more than 800-thousand times in just a little over 24 hours.