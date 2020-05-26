The 51-year-old, ex-Friends, Jennifer Aniston still wants to be a mother

Even when you are presently unmarried, Aniston has said that his main dream is still to have children, and what you want to achieve this goal.

“I can see it in the future. It’s like a picture in my head, I can hear the ocean, see the ocean, hear the laughter, I can see the kids running around, I can hear the ice in the glass, I can feel the smell of the food. This is a happy picture I have in my head.”

It is worth noting that in the past few weeks, the actress has been the subject of rumors of a possible resumption of a relationship with Brad Pitt, with whom she was married from 2000 to 2005.

