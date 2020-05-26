The actress in the Marvel comics, one can replace Johnny Depp in the new Pirates of the Caribbean

From 2018, there are rumors about a new Pirates of the Caribbean. According to the presenters, Daniel Richtman, Disney is really going to go with it.
The information is that the studio are looking to do a reboot within the series. A new chapter in its history, would be starring in a film and tv actress.
The favourite for the role, although according to the information, it's Karen Gillan. The famous " he has conquered space, then it appears as a Nebula in the Marvel comics, and is also the debut film of Jumanji. The Disinsider asserts that the project is in the same place. However, there is no information on the actress in the Marvel comics, is already negotiating to star in the Pirates of the Caribbean. At Disney, I would be first looking for a director. It is made up by the writers of the next film, Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot.
The information is that his Wife is really lost in the role of Jack Sparrow. The actor shall not be included in the boot. Johnny Depp would have lost out on the role after the controversial divorce with Amber Heard. The marriage ended in 2016, but it will get a new chapter. We still don't know if it's the actress in the Marvel comics, you can live in a female version of Jack Sparrow, or a different role in the new Pirates of the Caribbean. Disney, however, does not reveal the details of the story. The new Pirates of the Caribbean doesn't have a premiere date. The film is being made for the film, so that there are rumours about a set of Disney+.
The final film in the franchise, it was the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Revenge of the New, 2017. The fifth feature was left open-ended, with the return of Orlando Bloom. There is no information if it’s made by Disney, in some way, will come back to this story.
The information is that his Wife is really lost in the role of Jack Sparrow. The actor shall not be included in the boot.
Johnny Depp would have lost out on the role after the controversial divorce with Amber Heard. The marriage ended in 2016, but it will get a new chapter.
We still don’t know if it’s the actress in the Marvel comics, you can live in a female version of Jack Sparrow, or a different role in the new Pirates of the Caribbean.
Disney, however, does not reveal the details of the story.
The new Pirates of the Caribbean doesn’t have a premiere date. The film is being made for the film, so that there are rumours about a set of Disney+.
