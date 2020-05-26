The album of Britney Spears is 20 years old, and the singer is celebrating

Today is an important day for the pop: it’s the 20th anniversary of the “Oops!… I Did It Again”, the album by the iconic Britney Spears.

No, you didn’t read it wrong: it has been 20 years of the album and the clip, in which Britney wears that catsuit made of latex.

Without letting the data go blank and the fans have made a video to celebrate, and Britney, of course, provided.

Thank you to those who made it. Almost dropped my phone falling off, I wasn’t expecting it

The singer then recalled how he felt when they released the album, second of his career. “The anxiety and the butterflies in my stomach that I have felt before he left that I was crazy. It exceeded all of my expectations! And it is thanks to you…. Thank you for getting me to follow and grow with me, and I’m a girl, lucky girl”.

In addition to the title track, the album brought us hits like “Stronger”, “Lucky”, and “Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know”. The power, right?

They just celebrate the date, singing a lot at home.