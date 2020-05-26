The brothers are hospitalized after leaving the Black Widow to the picarem in order to have the powers of Spider-Man – Monet

+



Three of the brothers in bolivia have been transferred to a hospital in the town of Chayanta, in the andean region of Potosi, after the bid, that is a spider genus black widow in the picassem, so that they could have the powers of a super-hero, Spider-Man. The incident was reported by the website of the TV channel in the north-american Fox News channel.

According to the publication, the three siblings are 8, 10 and 12 years of age. The trio would be uncomfortable for the animal with a stick, to which a spider would, and each and every one of them was bitten. The three decided to bother the creature a moment’s rest while you were taking care of goats of the family.

The international media has reported that the first symptoms of the bites were instant, and the three were immediately taken to an emergency room in the vicinity of the family home. However, the children’s health deteriorated and they were transferred to a hospital in the city of Llallagua. Their condition continued to decline, and they were taken to the capital city of La Paz.

The three arrived at the hospital in La Paz with a lot of pain, músculares, excessive sweating, fever, and tremors. The trio ended up being treated with a serum, and, finally, the health began to improve. The doctors who treated him, the three agreed that the widows in black are non-violent, and will only attack you when you importunadas.

