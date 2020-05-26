In the community of Paraisópolis, in the southern zone of São Paulo, and it has 344 confirmed cases of the covid-19, and others in the 1,400 suspects, and a dramatic increase in the last few weeks.

At least 34 people have died, with the symptoms of the disease, in the place which is the second largest favela in Sao Paulo, brazil. The data that is accounted for by the Union of Inhabitants of Paraisópolis.

The drop-in centre, which is planned to isolate anyone who has symptoms of a covid-as many as 19 in the region), received 23 people, only at the end of this week.

In the absence of public policies, and Became engaged the ambulances, the doctors and the nurses. In addition, we selected 420 “presidents of the street, the volunteers who are responsible for the care of the residents, each and every with about 50 houses.