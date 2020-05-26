The characters, more so of fiction of the Week for the Proud Geek

In the world of nerds is full of possibilities. There are several types of nerds that can consume all of the content as possible, undertake the marathon of movies and tv shows, read a favorite book, play a video game or you are just really smart, like you know everything about a particular subject or subjects.

In some way, is very interesting, with lots of movies and tv shows, and, consequently, also serve these with many different types of geeks, including a few of these products are popular among the fans who also consider themselves to be so; after all, the “discovery” is something that is unavoidable.

So, let us remind you of some of the so important in pop culture. It is worth mentioning in advance some of the most recent examples of how the Devi, the protagonist of the “Never Have I Ever in the Series, and is also Light Yagami, the main character of the Death Note who is known for his quick wit and smart — but also, in a few moments, the coolness with which they deal with certain situations.

Sheldon Cooper (The Big Bang Theory)

(CBS/Playback)Source: CBS

Even though most of the characters in this series can be considered to be released at its core, the principal, Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) may be the prime example. In addition to enjoying a lot of comic book movies for this audience, and to be obsessed with the study of Physics, in the last two seasons, though, with all of the changes, the game seemed to be just as dismissed as the things that were happening. In this way, the nerd is one of those guys that is never going to stop being what it is.

Hermione Granger (Harry Potter Saga)

(Warner Bros./PlaySource: Warner Bros.

In the course of the seven books written by J. K. Rowling, you can see Hermione (Emma Watson) in a variety of situations, showing how it is intelligent. Soon The Philosopher’s Stone.the first game already shows you that soaking your head in the books, it could be something lovely. At the end of the story, as the characters will come together against Voldemort, and she continues to do the readings that are central to the research.

She is a nerd, a reader, as well as Rory Gilmore in The Gilmore Girlswho knows, you have to have a library in your mind is going to change the world.

Tony Stark (Iron Man)

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

The playboy billionaire who is also a scientist, an entrepreneur, a philanthropist, among many other skills can be highlighted to be able to perform a wide range of ways to help the world. Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey, Jr.) it’s a true geek who is enthusiast about technology and the use of your money to make it happen, your dreams come true.

Sandy Cheeks (Spongebob Squarepants)

(Nickelodeon/Play)Source: Nickelodeon

One of the cartoons, the most entertaining of all time, he certainly would have the character of a nerd. Sandy Cheeks, a squirrel who lives in a sort of clothing, from the astronaut under water, and is developing a great idea mirabolante, on the way to the Doctor’s Frustration, the Castelo Rá-Tim-Bum. Because she is always with her head in her research, she is a nerd, a student who is able to unravel some of the secrets of the sea, in a fight of karate.

Lisa Simpson (The Simpsons)

(Fox/Playback)Source: Fox

The mayor, who is also a buddhist, a vegetarian, and he is, despite his young age, has their whole life dedicated to its study. It is able to develop a variety of experiments, taking good notes, hold debates, with strong arguments and also have to always be going up against the adults in the series, with beautiful balconies. She’s a nerd, that I would be able to easily get rid of the status “doesn’t make sense with their arguments to be persuasive.

Mr. Spock (Star Trek)

(The show/Breeding)Source: NBC

Quoted several times in the The Big Bang Theory by Sheldon Cooper and company, mr. Spock is the character most iconic of the Star Trek, immortalized by Leonard Nimoy in the original series and the first movie. Spock is a very intelligent, somewhat anti-social.

Velma (Scooby-Doo)

(Se/Playback)Source: Boomerang

With your look monochrome, and a pair of glasses unique, the most intelligent of the group, the board of the Mystery Machine, it can also be considered a nerd for christmas. Velma, you are always involved in their research to unravel the mysteries of what is required, and it is also able to make a persuasive amazing.

Doctor Emmett Brown (From Back to the Future)

(Universal Pictures/Playback)Source: Universal Pictures

The ideas the amazing of Mr. Brown (played by Christopher Lloyd), may seem bizarre at first glance. But his friend, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is able to take it into consideration, and being involved in some stolen – once by accident and the guy ends up visiting his parents in the 1950’s.

We need to agree on, however, is that the creator of the time machine in a Time — something that is in itself remarkable, is the fact that complete, that you will be making your own computer.

Sam Tarly (Game Of Thrones)

(HBO/Play)Source: HBO

The author, George R. R. Martin was asked about his own characteristics into your characters, and he has said that Sam Tarly was the one who most resembled him, the young man, that belongs to the Night’s watch is a “little fatty that likes to read books, and do not like to climb a lot of stairs.” Some fans even created the theory that Sam would be the one to own, Martin is in the books, and that he is in charge of writing the story of the war for the throne in Westeros.

Bruce Banner (The Incredible Hulk)

(Disney/Playback)Source: Disney

Even though the Hulk appears to be only in the power of the force, to Bruce Banner, his true persona is quite clever. The Banner has always enjoyed the power of the sun, and over the years he has specialized in gamma radiation, and the cause of it, then, that he would become the incredible Hulk. By trying, from time to time, all of the potential ways that the green monster does not interfere in the way the bad in your life, little by little obtained the ability to control it. The Banner can also be considered a way of study that is always on the lookout for skills that are beneficial to the company.

Abed Nadir (Community)

(The show/Breeding)Source: NBC

And last, but not least, we will need to quote Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi), the The Community. In the series, and it features some of the leading personalities for a wide selection of fine. But Abed might be the main one, with all of its gags, funny, visual, and sloppy, and his partnership with Troy Barnes (Donald Glover).

The film student of Greendale Community College, he is a fan of Cougar Towna series, starring Courtney Cox (Monica from Friends — the sister of the other nerd of the series, Ross Geller, and it is from there that a number of the balconies metalinguísticas may be provided for in the series.

There are so many other characters that definitely belong in the world of nerds, what are your favorites?