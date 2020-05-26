The daughter of Kim Kardashian in 5 years, you win a gift for boyfriend – Entertainment

North West is only 5 years old, but he already has a boyfriend.

The daughter of Kim Kardashian gained a stone’s throw from the jewelry store Tiffany’s for Caiden Mills, 7 years of age, a son of the rapper as a Consequence.

He even took her on a date to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the United States, it was reported on Thursday (may 14).

See also: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting fourth child

Very excited, it was the time of the purchase of the gift. “It’s going to fall in love with,” he said.

The little boy has posted a picture with the family Kardashian-West and it is not in the “in-law”, Saint, the elder brother of the North, in the meeting.