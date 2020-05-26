The director doesn’t rule out the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Play

After the US$ 600 million at the box office and an Oscar nomination, To become the highly acclaimed a farewell to the Hugh Jackman the role of Wolverine. But we live in a world where super-heroes are a success on the big screen, and Marvel Studios has regained the rights to the X-Men and… what are the chances of him returning to his most famous role changing?

Jackman made no statement on the subject, but the director Orders, by James Mangold, you have your opinions. In an interview with ComicBook, he is supporting the return only if you have a good reason for comparing the output of the Magneto to the big screen with the recent farewell to the “Iron Man” (Robert Downey, Jr.) in Avengers: Ultimatum.

“I would be shocked if Hugh would come back. In the news, the focus would be Downey Jr’s. again’, or ‘Name again’. But I’d be curious to know what they are doing with that feedback. I don’t have a problem if someone has a good idea. If it is, it’s basically the ‘I’m out of money, I want a big check, and I’m in a movie-empty’, it would be very sad. The reality is, if you already have a good idea of the main character, there’s nothing wrong in that.”

It is worth noting that sir Patrick Stewart has revealed that he was a guest for Kevin Feige to reprise the role of Professor Xavier in the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel comics, then nothing is impossible in this life. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman and his mate of the scene, Dafne Keen, recalled the launch of Logan, in the beginning of the year.

For your time, James Mangold is going to replace Steven Spielberg on the direction of an Indiana Jones 5.