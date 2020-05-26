The family of Cameron Boyce creates a foundation to help young artists

The family of Cameron Boyce, who he died at the age of 20 years and after a seizurecreated on Tuesday, the Foundation, Cameron Boyce, in honor of the legacy of the actor in the Series.

In accordance with the the web site of the project, the goal is to help artists and creative people to run away from the world of violence through the art of dance. There is also the option of making a cash donation-from $ 10 usd (R$ 38 at current exchange rate) to the institution, and to choose the frequency with which you want help.

The cause of the death of A are still being investigated. According to the parents, that he was the victim of a “medical condition pre-exists”.

The last work of the actor, it was in the ‘Top 3’, with the premiere scheduled for the 2nd of August this year. In relation to the death, Disney decided to cancelar at the premiere of the film and to make a donation to the Thirst Project, a non-profit organizations that the artist was more engaging.