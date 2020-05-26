The final season of the Dark, gets teaser trailer and the premiere

Netflix has announced that, on the morning of Tuesday (26), the teaser and the premiere of the final season of the Dark, scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform on the 27th day of the month of June. The date is significant in the mythology of the series.

“In the beginning it’s the end of it. In the end, it is the beginning. In the final round of the Dark ends (or begins?) the 27th day of the month of June. And all I wanted now was a time machine,” he wrote on the Netflix account on the social network.



