The globe shows in the film ‘School for Spies’ in Supercine this Saturday (23/05)

The school for Spies, this is the movie of the Supercine of the World (Play)

The The globe it will show a movie full of comedy and action at the session Supercine this Saturday (the 23rd). It is The school of Technologythat has been originally released in the year 2015, and will air from 0h42.

The direction of the film is the director’s Barely Lethal. You are at the end of the production, the actors, Jessica Alba, Dove Cameron, Rachael Harris, Samuel L Jackson and Hailee Steinfeld, and Sophie Turner.

The 16-year-old Megan, He is already a young woman, an assassin trained with the best of them. But she was tired of this life, and to feign his own death to start over again. With a secret identity, and she is enrolled as a student at a small school, but his former boss is wary of the scam, and she decides to investigate the case.

Here’s the trailer for the School for Spies: