The industry of luxury, the resumption of production, while contractors run the risk of disappearing

After a week of the strike force, the industry of luxury goods it is slowly returning to its operations in Italy and in France, and in the midst of an ecosystem, the economic is weakened by the multi-Covid-19, with a lot of contractors experiencing difficulties.

In the factory of Louis Vuitton in Beaulieu-sur-Layon, near Angers, in western France, was opened in September of 2019 at the latest. – Olivier Guyot – FashionNetwork.com The Archives

At the end of march, the small shops and the big brands of fashion and perfume have all been busy producing tons of masks and alcohol gel to help fight the pandemic, and a genuine “war effort,” it also makes it easier for companies to retain at least a portion of its active employees.

The purpose of the lockdown in China, a key market, responsible for 35% of the purchase of luxury goods in the world and then in Europe, where the consumption is going to increase as the stores reopened, gradually, he allowed the major groups in the luxury retomassem activities. “We will begin gradually at the end of April. But, for the time being, it is impossible to predict when the operations will be normalized,” said Micaela Le Divelec Lemmi, general manager from Salvatore Ferragamo in an interview with the AFP. “That’s because the production facilities need to comply with specific measures of social distancing, and it is because of a large number of shops are still closed,” he said.

The brand is an Italian luxury Prada, indicated that approximately 65% of the staff who work in our factories back to work. This feedback is meant to “allow you to deliver the collections from the fall/ winter season in our stores by the end of July and beginning of August, a month later than usual,” he said recently, as the CEO of the group, Prada, Patrizio Bertelli, the Italian La Repubblica.

Bertelli acknowledges that in 2020 it will be a difficult year for the Italian fashion house Prada and other big brands in luxury, he believes that “those who suffer most are the small artisans”. The giants of the industry, from the luxury, we are faced with a dilemma: to make it possible for some of their suppliers to go away or investing in small businesses, in order to save them,” he said of the advice He.

According to Luca Solca, an analyst at Bernstein’s, which specializes in the industry of luxury, “and some of these contractors will probably develop to a greater extent. The main groups that may not allow their suppliers to go away, especially in Italy, where there are a number of small sub-contractors.

The excess of the stock

“The support from the government is available, but the main groups that need help with in the supply chain, to secure your technological know-howfor example, by means of financial assistance or security applications,” said Arnaud Cadart, deputy manager of the portfolio of the French company for the management of the assets, Flornoy & Associés.

The situation will vary according to the type of the item: “The stock of leather goods, are not excessive. On the other hand, it is a disaster for the fashion brands, whose collections are for the summer, they were about to reach the shops; there’s a lot of stock in it,” said Cadart.

In France, the industry of leather goods resumed his work, but the perspectives are not optimistic, because the demand has dropped significantly: 46% in exports of leather products in France are absorbed by Asia, where the market is very stopped,” said Franck Boehly, the president of the French association for the leather industries (CNC), an area that covers more than 9000 businesses, from breeders to distributors of the products are ready for delivery.

According to Arnaud Cadart, although the leather can withstand the storm, there is a concern that the much larger sector of the footwear and its 5,000 employees. Exports make up only about 30% of its production is destined mainly, to the retailers with the French, many of whose stores will remain closed for two months, and their inventories are bursting at the seams”.

The global market for luxury-it should shrink by between 20% and 35% by 2020, according to consulting firm Bain and Co. In the first quarter, the sales of Kering (owner of brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta and LVMH (which owns Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Christian Dior) have fallen by about 15 percent, while that of Salvatore Ferragamo, the fell 30,1%, and the Tod’s have declined by 29.4%.

In the short term, it is difficult to predict how it will be for the consumer’s post-lockdown and, as it will vary from country to country. “The consumer will react to in different ways: in Asia, there is a genuine desire for people to consume. The population is young, and in China, probably, will start to grow strongly again. In the United States are also well positioned in terms of recovery, but it doesn’t,” he said Cadart.

By Katia DOLMADJIAN and Celine CORNU (Milan)