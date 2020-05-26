The inmates that are released from the jail more than one time per covid-19

Inmates released from the jail more than once, with the justification that they are at the risk of the coronavirus in Sao Paulo, brazil. The state with the largest prison population in the country, there are already at least 2 of the cases of the condemned “dual-benefit” by the resolution of the national council of justice (conselho Nacional de justiça).

The measure, it is recommended that the judges look carefully at the situation of the detainees and the low-potential attack-they are elderly and have breathing problems in a prison the structure of which is medical in a precarious state.

The Radio Pioneers found, however, that the offenders are released and returned to prison for committing new crimes, and they have won freedom, once again. Kaique Silva, Vessoni, who was jailed for drug trafficking about a year ago, he left the PSC in Ribeirão Preto, on the 27th day of march, based on the advice of the national council of justice.

On the 11th of may, he was arrested red-handed for the same offense and returned to jail in a city in the state of Sao Paulo, brazil. The next day, the proponents have submitted a request for a new license with the same argument, it is in the at-risk group for the covid-19. The Justice has authorized the departure of the offender, that it is free again.

This is not an isolated case in Sao Paulo, brazil. Carlos Leandro Carvalho, Lisbon, has already been arrested 13 times by the police, and you have 4 convictions and sentences for robbery and burglary, which amounted to a sentence of 8 years and 8 months of age.

On the 20th of march, he was released from the CDP-2 to the conference venue, also on the grounds that you are at risk for coronavirus, and 10 days later, he returned to prison for the commission of the theft. Two weeks later, he was out on the streets after being helped by a court decision, which disregarded the acts were committed outside the prison and freed him.