The miracle of the Crucifix of St. Marcellus was in Rome and during a pandemic?

A priest of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, (United States) drew the attention of the networks by the end of the week when you review the number of people killed by the coronavirus in Italy, and to identify, on the 27th day of march, the day that changed everything.

To this day, the Pope presided in St. Peter’s Square in a moment of special prayer, and accompanied by the Christ and the Miracle, an image of the crucified Jesus, to which the romans attributed to them in the end-of-epidemic-of-1522. In addition, it granted the Urbi et Orbi blessing, and prayed before the image of the crucified Lord.

I mean, he IS the Bishop of Rome. #CatholicTwitter pic.twitter.com/dvtBKTnrs4 — 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐂𝐨𝐜𝐨 (@FatherLococo) May 23, 2020

On his Twitter account on dec. John LoCoco was identified by means of the resetting of the COVID-19, which is accessible through Google, that, that Friday was the day in which there were more deceased in Italy, and with that 919 casualties.

Since then, it has begun a gradual decline, until the registrar, on the 24th of may, 50 of the deaths in the world. As we all know, this has been the first country in europe where the pandemic has wreaked havoc after the virus has left China, and causing, according to the Johns Hopkins University, more than 230 thousand of the infection, and 32.800 death.

A few days ago, several restrictive measures were raised in Italy, and the Masses were once again held with the participation of the faithful, but, in keeping with the recommendations of health in order to avoid a new strain of the coronavirus.

On the memorable day of prayer, Pope Francis prayed before the image of marian in the Salus Populi Romani.

In the midst of the rain, and in front of St. Peter’s square to be empty, the Pope reflected on the Gospel passage in which Christ calms the storm on the sea of Galilee.

“Review – on the fearful and the lost. Like the disciples in the Gospel, we were surprised to learn that a storm is at hand and furibunda. It dawned on us to be in the same boat, all weak and confused, but at the same time as important and needed: a set of all the so-called pull it together, everyone needing to for mutual encouragement,” he said.

However, he reminded them that “the Lord will wake up, to wake you up and enliven, our faith, etc. We have an anchor, on the cross, we are saved. We have a tiller on the cross, we are redeemed. We have a hope in the cross, we are healed and held each other, so that there is nothing and no one would separate us from his love of the redeemer”.

For this reason, encouraged the embracing of the cross of Christ, for in it we are saved and receive the hope, and to let it strengthen and support all of the measures, and the roads that you will be able to help to preserve and protect. Embrace the Lord, and to embrace hope. Here is the power of faith, that it frees us from fear and gives you hope.”

Upon reflection, the Holy Father went to the entrance of the Basilica of St. Peter’s, where he did the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in silence for several minutes, accompanied by some of the authorities of the Vatican, and then he presided over some of the prayers such as the prayer in the litanies.

