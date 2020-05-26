The new Thor can beat Captain Marvel, as he’s trying to be controversial in the MCU

Also, it is well known that the Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who’s going to come back, and you shall be known as the first character, and openly LGBT people of MCU, the search for a princess to rule over the New Asgard by his side.

All of these can be points of plot that were submitted by fans of the Marvel comics, there’s a lot of time, but you will also have to bring to Me of Love and lightning pass-through that is similar to what Captain Marvel had.

Captain Marvel has been launched in 2019, with the first film in the MCU in the story to have a female as the main character.

The story dealt with issues such as the emponderamento women and society. It had to be modern, but it has been met with controversy by a section of the public, hard up against change.

In the online world, there have been several criticisms against The Chief, including that related to the protagonist, Brie Larson (who, in interviews, has always emphasized the importance of the themes of the film.

See also: