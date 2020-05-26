The PF (Federal Police force) is, on the morning of Tuesday (26) on the operation of the address are connected to the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel (PSC).

It has a total of 12 search warrants and the seizure of them in the Palace and the Orange trees, the official residence of the government. The operation, called a Placebo, finds evidence of misuse of public funds intended for health care during the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The facade of the Palace-Tree on the morning of Tuesday (26) / Julia Kallembach/Feed-in FM

The corruption is investigated and it would be linked to the Institute of primary care and Enhanced Health, which is responsible for the construction of field hospitals. The scheme, according to the PF, involving public officials, and social organization.

The action was allowed by the high court of justice (Superior Tribunal de justiça), and the date and time and if Witzel is the subject of any warrant. In a house where the governor lived in the Grajaú area, southern São Paulo, has also been the target of the operation.