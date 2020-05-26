The parish of St. George to Celebrate the Holy Spirit, remembering the families of those sites

On Sunday, the 31st of may, the Feast of Pentecost (the Feast of the Holy Spirit), they will be reminded of the intentions of the holy Eucharist, to all the families of all the places in this Parish (Farrobo, Ribeira Funda, Place, High, Stream, Ravine, Saddle Peak, Down-Peak, an Orchard, a Play on the Ball, Spike, Achadinha, Hooks, Backs to the Gate, the Pit, and the Valley, the Caves, the Shambles, Discovered a Large Tank, you Are Peter, and on Lease).

Not being able to get in this year, in their homes, on the Visit to Pascal’s, with the emblems of the Holy Spirit, and at the same time, is caused by the covid-19, and all of these families will receive the gifts of the Holy Spirit in their lives.

For this reason, the eucharist this Sunday, at 9 o’clock, will be celebrated in thanksgiving to God for all the graces you have received.