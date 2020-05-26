The photo of Millie Bobby Brown as it generates debate on adultização, or age? – 13/11/2019

Known around the world for the role of Eleven in the series, Stranger Things in the Series, the american actress Millie Bobby Brown, gave a “espichada” in a year, and it really has changed her appearance in the latest photo posted by Millie on her Instagram, a display of the show in New York, shocked the fans, because it seems older than her 15 years:

Millie has been very much praised for his beauty. Some fans, however, did you notice how she had come up with a visual for “more old”. “Oh my God, she’s 30 years old”, “Why do you look like a woman, a 35-year-old?”, and “Stop trying to look older, just enjoy your old age” are just a few of the comments left on the social networking site.

It’s been a while that Millie is associated with the process of adultização. The details of its visual appearance, such as hair or longer, and make-up, dark, in addition to some of the outfits that you choose to use for public appearances, has become the target of criticism from those who think that she’s becoming an adult way too fast”. Millie is 15 years old.

goodnight ?? A publication that is shared by mills (@milliebobbybrown) in the On 10 November, 2019 at 12:56 pm PST

“She’s pretty, but she looks like she’s trying to grow up too fast,” he wrote to a follower in the photo.

“Oh, you’re a child of 15 years old, so please, relax,” he said with a chase. “The whole world is freaking out with this dress, but I’ve seen kids of 9 years old in a bikini, and it is anything but. She looks great, leave her in peace,” and left the other one.

What Millie said about the “act your age”

In January, the Millie and had two publications on his Instagram bouncing all the comments about her clothes, make-up and hair. In the Stories, the actress went on to say: “I Know it’s all over the world, in the last picture you want me to ‘act my age’, but, quite frankly, it’s on my Instagram, and I’ve chosen to post this photograph and you don’t like it, just skip it.”

Also, he shared a phrase that is directed at critics of her appearance: “If only we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what a wonderful world we would live”.

The girls of 15 years old have the emotional structure to it?

The psychologist that meets with the adolescent and the family, in the office, Anna-Maria D’ Alessandro the Wise, specializing in the field of bioethics, disaster, and emergency needs of the fashion in which society is structured, with the use of accelerated information and information processing within relationships, social — contribute to the adultização, and, as a result, the erotização of teenage girls.

“Today, the girls are more grown up, among many other quotes. Your parents put clothes in an adult when they are 3 years old, so there’s a sensuality, small,” he observes. On the other hand, the girls have to have access to the questions related to the fashion, and they read the blogs. It is not a matter of Millie, specifically,” he observes.

The psychologist tells us, however, that “becoming an adult” does not always come with a background of emotional loss, which is a problem. “A girl might think that you are an adult, you sail in this world, but it is not egoicamente ready, you do not have the structure that’s emotional, that’s the life of an adult. The natural development, it is already challenging enough, imagine when you skip the step?”.

Ann reported that the structure of the adult and of the family, it makes all the difference to the young people, especially the ones that have a projection in the media, and if you feel compelled to “being a woman”, while at the same time, it evaluates the experience of turning a teenager has changed a lot over the last few years, and it is at the very least “odd” in the fact that the people who judge others without knowing the full context of their lives.

“In the old days, the girls consider themselves to be adolescents, aged 15 years and even had a debut. Today, at 10, she is already starting to do this. So, it is a natural tendency towards its fulfillment with the greatest intensity, when complete, the 15-year-old.”

The famous eroticized: the changes in attitude and in appearance

Millie is not only the famous that stirs up the debate on the children’s erotization or adultização, especially for girls. Miley Cyrus, Natalie Portman, and Emma Watson, had started his artistic career as a child, will also play a role when the subject is looking “older” than the young people they expose you to as much social networks as well as in the media.

On the basis of their experience, Music has come to reflect on the impact that the experience of using the things of an adult had in his life. “People were pretty shell-shocked by some of the things that I’ve done. It should be more shocking is the fact that when I was about 11 or 12 years old I used to apply make-up, nail fake, and put the clothes in the majority of cases were in males older than take. It’s no secret the reason why a lot of people lose themselves on the way, because they will always have someone telling them what they need to do,” he said in an interview with the magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

In Brazil, the case of the MC, you will Never go over with after the girl, 12-year-old has shared all the beauty rituals that follow, including make-up, conditioning, and coloring from the hair.