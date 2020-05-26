The plan is for Taylor Swift to wear one of his old songs it’s great

The singer has created the perfect strategy to stop the involvement of Scooter Braun on the cover of Look What You Made Me Do to show You Eve
And Taylor Swift following doing all of it! In the final on Sunday (24/5), the singer, has disclosed in its Story, ” and a cover of the track Look What You Made Me Dowho played in the series The Killing Of Eve. The song is part of the reputationthe sixth full-length studio album from the Tay, which belongs to the record label Big Machine Records and, therefore, the Scooter Braun. The businessman, purchased the entire discography of the Swift, by 2019, against her will, and the beginning of a major dispute over the copyright act.
On the cover, I could have passed without receiving a lot of attention, but the swifties were quick to realize that there was something special in the who made at the top. To begin with, this would be the first song on the tape Jack And Leopards The Dolphinit’s awkward… And that awkwardness is only heightened when you check it in the credits of the track were Jack Antonoffa friend of Tay, and producer of almost all of his recent projects, and Nils Sjöberg, that is, no more, no less than the actual Taylor!
If you don’t remember, this is the name that is used by the blonde on the range This Is What You Came Forof Calvin Harriswith the partnership of the Rihanna. At the time, it appeared the rumors that Taylor is thought to have written the lyrics of the song, and was signed as a Nils Sjoberg. Later on, the news has been confirmed by the representatives of Swift and the DJ’s came to play a shade for it.
As it had already been a rumor that Taylor would have talked to his brother, Austin Swift, stone with a band for the show, the whole theory has gained even more momentum. Well, the swifties don’t waste their time browsing the internet, back to the original photo on the front cover of the tape. After some time, it has been found, and thus it was confirmed that it was the same for the brother or sister of the blonde, with a t-shirt of the “club dolphin”. Take a look at:
After that, it was easy to make the connection. The name was:
Jackby Jack Antonoff.
Leopardsthe costumes used by the Tay people in the video Look What You Made Me Do.
The Dolphinfor the t-shirt-american by the name that it was using Twitter a few years ago.
The singer went to his Tumblr, and “like” the posts of the fans, acknowledging that all theory is a real one! She also gave a like on a post that was saying that he created the swifties because they found everything so quickly. Trained to to build theories of it, right?
As Taylor will only be able to re-record some of his songs, starting in November of this year, using the pen name, it was a way she found not to be directly credited in the song and the riding, Scooter Braun, barring any involvement he might have with the cover.
