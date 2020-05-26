The plan is for Taylor Swift to wear one of his old songs it’s great

–

And Taylor Swift following doing all of it! In the final on Sunday (24/5), the singer, has disclosed in its Story, ” and a cover of the track Look What You Made Me Dowho played in the series The Killing Of Eve. The song is part of the reputationthe sixth full-length studio album from the Tay, which belongs to the record label Big Machine Records and, therefore, the Scooter Braun. The businessman, purchased the entire discography of the Swift, by 2019, against her will, and the beginning of a major dispute over the copyright act.

There has also LOVED it on the cover? 🐍✨ “VERY HAPPY with this cover LWYMMD played in the @KillingEve by one of his Leopards and The Dolphin Club.” Taylor Swift | Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/Z5BLlwr4E8 Media TSBR (@midiaTSBR) May 25, 2020

On the cover, I could have passed without receiving a lot of attention, but the swifties were quick to realize that there was something special in the who made at the top. To begin with, this would be the first song on the tape Jack And Leopards The Dolphinit’s awkward… And that awkwardness is only heightened when you check it in the credits of the track were Jack Antonoffa friend of Tay, and producer of almost all of his recent projects, and Nils Sjöberg, that is, no more, no less than the actual Taylor!

If you don’t remember, this is the name that is used by the blonde on the range This Is What You Came Forof Calvin Harriswith the partnership of the Rihanna. At the time, it appeared the rumors that Taylor is thought to have written the lyrics of the song, and was signed as a Nils Sjoberg. Later on, the news has been confirmed by the representatives of Swift and the DJ’s came to play a shade for it.

In addition to this, some of the Swifties to suspect that the singer of that band is Austin Swift, that’s right, the brother of our blonde! Last year, there were rumors that Taylor wanted his brother to sing a song in the show @KillingEve. 👀 pic.twitter.com/aQFvXJd2lD — Taylor Swift in Brazil (@taylorswiftbr) May 25, 2020

As it had already been a rumor that Taylor would have talked to his brother, Austin Swift, stone with a band for the show, the whole theory has gained even more momentum. Well, the swifties don’t waste their time browsing the internet, back to the original photo on the front cover of the tape. After some time, it has been found, and thus it was confirmed that it was the same for the brother or sister of the blonde, with a t-shirt of the “club dolphin”. Take a look at:

CONFIRMED. The cover art for the cover of ‘ Look What You Made Me Do” is actually a picture of the old Austin Swift! 🐬✨ pic.twitter.com/brxUf8cSBv — Taylor Swift in Brazil (@taylorswiftbr) May 25, 2020

So you’re telling me that Taylor Swift has produced a new LWYMMD cover under a non-existent band called “Jack the Leopards,” and The “Dolphin Club,” so the Motor wouldn’t get any coins from her art?? DO NOT MESS WITH THIS WOMAN. I REPEAT. DO NOT MESS WITH THIS WOMAN. IN HER MIND 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7ENxSNSu0P — joanna (@swiftiemology) May 25, 2020

After that, it was easy to make the connection. The name was:

Jackby Jack Antonoff.

Leopardsthe costumes used by the Tay people in the video Look What You Made Me Do.

The Dolphinfor the t-shirt-american by the name that it was using Twitter a few years ago.

The singer went to his Tumblr, and “like” the posts of the fans, acknowledging that all theory is a real one! She also gave a like on a post that was saying that he created the swifties because they found everything so quickly. Trained to to build theories of it, right?

As Taylor will only be able to re-record some of his songs, starting in November of this year, using the pen name, it was a way she found not to be directly credited in the song and the riding, Scooter Braun, barring any involvement he might have with the cover.

Ever hear of the band?