The pope returns to the window to recite the Angelus

The Pope is going to come back on Sunday to take part in the marian prayer of the “Regina Coeli” from the window of the apartment and the catholic church in the middle of the day in Rome (at least the one in Lisbon), which, with the pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

Prior to the Mass on the solemnity of Pentecost will be celebrated at 10: 00 a.m., local at the chapel of the Blessed Sacrament, in the Basilica of St. Peter, and, in the absence of a meeting of shareholders.

From the 8th of march, Francis, who presides over the recitation of the Angelus and “Regina Coeli’ in addition to the general audience of Wednesday, in the library of the Apostolic Palace, with the on-line transmission, so as to avoid the agglomeration of people and the spread of the new coronavirus.

The prayer of the Angelus and recite (and has traditionally been in the middle of the day, the music of the catholic liturgy. During the easter season, which is between the Sunday of Pascha and the Sunday of Pentecost), the Angelus is replaced by Regina Coeli”.