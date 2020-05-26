The Space displays the ” marathon of the films in the Spider-Man this Sunday, JANUARY

One of the most well-known and beloved super – hero comic book is going to go on Sunday, the 24th of may, and on the screen of SPACE. Spider-Man will appear in a sequence of four feature films, with a lot of action and adventure, Head to the Warp against their villains, the most famous as the Green Goblin, Dr. Octopus and the Lizard. Prepare a bowl of popcorn, and pay attention to the “common sense” chandelier ” from 13h55. You will get a Special Spider-Man.

Below is the schedule:

13h55: Spider-Man

For Peter Parker. (But Maguire is a student, who turns out to have supernatural powers and abilities of the arachnid after being bitten by a spider and modified genetically. In the beginning, he uses his powers to make money, but after a family tragedy, decides to dedicate his life to fighting crime. In this way, you will be matched with the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), the villain that will make the young Parker to do in the fight against crime and help the innocent people of their only reason for being.

16: 00: Spider-Man 3

For Peter Parker. (But Maguire) is able to reconcile his duties as Spider-Man and his relationship with the Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst). However, the success of hero, is that it is too self-confident, and neglect the people who love them.

18: 30: The Spectacular Spider-Man

For Peter Parker. (Andrew Garfield) is a young, shy, and studious, and that there is a little bit of time working with the lovely Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), his classmate in high school. He lives with her aunt and uncle, May (Sally Field), and Ben (Martin Sheen), since it has been left to them by their parents. One day, the young man finds a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father. The hospital makes a visit to the laboratory of dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) at Oscorp. Parker is on the hunt for answers about what happened to their parents, only just entering on a collision course with the dangerous alter-ego of Connors, the villain Lizard.

21: 00 h.: Spectacular Spider-Man 2: The Threat of Electro

Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) continues to fight crime in the city of New York as the search for answers about the death of his parents. In pursuit of Aleksei Sytsevich (Paul Giamatti) who attempts to steal a truckload of plutonium, and the hero rescues Max Dillon (Jamie Foxx), an employee of industries, OsCorp, becomes obsessed with the alien. In addition, the relationship between Peter and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) goes through a period of turmoil, and things get complicated with the arrival of a childhood friend of Peter’s, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) returns to Manhattan to see his father, Norman (Chris Cooper), the owner of the business OsCorp, and that he continues with his plans to be secret. The death of the president, it puts Harry in a tough position, and all around Him, including himself, have reached their limits, putting the city at risk.

READ MORE: Sony and Disney are entering into an agreement regarding Spider-Man