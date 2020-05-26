The star of the Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp has lost his fortune; here’s how

Christi Dembrowski, his sister, his Wife, had access to large sums of his own fortune. She used to work at one of the companies on the a-list actor, and an opportunity to have embezzled more than $ 7 million.

In the fall of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, was to be marked by controversy, confusion, and accusations of violence. The actor has been ordered to pay more than 7-million to his ex-wife. Amber Heard has donated the entire amount to charity.

Johnny Depp loves living in luxury and spending out of control, have created a hole on your bottom line. In addition to this, the actor is known for spending huge amounts on things that are truly ridiculous. Wife arrived to spend $ 5 million to the fire and the ashes of his late friend, Hunter S. Thompson from a cannon.

In addition to spending huge and luxurious, Depp also used a lot of his money on drugs and alcohol. According to Rolling Stone, the actor has spent about 30 thousand dollars a month on rare wines.

His Wife did not keep his wealth under a more careful look at, something to be inflicted with a time penalty of 6 million dollars for a failure at the time of declaring taxes on your earnings.

See also: