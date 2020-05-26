The story behind the scars of the 15-famous remind us that we are all human

It’s not just the places you have traveled, the people with whom we have a relationship and a house in which you live, which contain a little bit of our history. There is no support for the more reliable, our career, our body, and in doing so, the scars, the evidence for the living who have survived the strongest of the all the things that have already happened.

The sight of the scars, we are all equal, because we are all prone to fall off your bike, if you burn it on the stove, or, sadly, even have a accident of a more serious. For this reason, the the user for the Imgur Cheesemenolike he decided to make a compilation of all the stories that show how the stars have earned their scars.

With more than 120 thousand views in just a few minutes after the release is to be divided, it is easy to see why. There is something comfortable in knowing that celebrities are, in fact, they are exactly the same as us. Learn about their stories below:

1. Jason Momoa

Momoa gained at the scar on the left eyebrow, in 2008, when a man in a bar and attacked him with a glass broke, and cut it off. He has led 140, and a man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison.



2. Tina Fey

Tina has a scar near his mouth, to the left of her face. A bully’s violent and attacked her with a knife when she was just 5 years old. The man was never found.

3. Seal

The scars on the singer, is it because he was suffering from systemic lupus erythematosus, discoid lupus when he was a child, an illness, that causes inflammation, lesions, scarring, and permanent loss of hair.

4. Keanu Reeves

One of our actors and the favorite of Hollywood, won this huge scar when he was in a serious motorcycle accident in Topanga CanyonIn The United States. The accident happened because a car was driving with their headlights off at night.

5. Andy Warhol

In In 1968 Warhol may have suffered from an attack and almost lost his life. The striker was Valerie Solanas, a writer, radical feminist, who argued for the elimination of the men’s.

6. Harrison Ford

The scar that Harrison Ford could happen to any person out of a car without a seat belt. It was in the In 1964 the accident it was so strong that Ford hit her chin on the steering wheel, and then flew out through the windshield.

7. Sharon Stone

The scar on the neck, is named after the Stone has been there since she was a child, and fell from his horse.

8. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah has a general two inches on the forehead, which he won when she was 3 years old, and he was playing with his brother and hit his head on the corner of the wall of the bathroom.

9. Joaquin Phoenix

The most iconic scar in the mouth of Joaquin Phoenix that is one of his trademarks, but it is not the result of an accident. The actor was born with a hare lip, a malformation, which reaches thousands of infants, is that even after you have operated, you are left with a scar.

10. Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock has a small scar near his left eye. The brand is the result of a fall which she levu, as a child, and ended up banging his head on a rock.

11. Britain’s Prince William

The prince was accidentally struck with a golf club when he was 13 years old.

12. Ed Sheeran

The story of the general and Ed Sheeran is world famous, and there are several legends among their own celebrity. But the truth is that he gained this scar, after an all-nighter. Sheeran he was very drunk, he began to play, and ended up on the cutting.

13. Kate Middleton

The hair of her hide, the scars from which she is said to have been the result of a “operation child”.

14. Kylie Jenner

The general Effects are the result of an accident while climbing a pole when she was just five years old.

15. Joe Jonas

Joe was left with a scar in between her eyebrows when it crashed into a wall while filming a video for YouTube with his brothers and sisters.