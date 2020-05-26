The version of “Same Old Love” on the voice of her is circulating on the Internet

Found on the Internet with a rendition of “Same Old Love” on the voice of the Rihanna. The song has been officially released by the Selena Gomez in the year 2015, as part of the album “Revival”. But the whole world knows that Rihanna was the first one to write.

(Photo: Handout)

Detail: “Same Old Love” on the voice of Rihanna is viralizando on the Internet. The matter came to the trending topics on Twitter, someone even went to the music-illegally-in to Spotify, as if it were a podcast.

Listen to the version from Rihanna for “Same Old Love”,:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AqdOQCtSA8

You already did the mash-up of Rihanna and Selena:

“Rihanna came to record “Same Old Love” before it’s Selena Gomez. She tweeted a line from the song in June 2014 – more than one year prior to the release of the official version in the voice of Selena Gomez with don’t want them to the Charli XCX. The band has been dropped from the album, “ANTI”, which came out at the end of 2016.

“Same Old Love” is a song from Charli XCX, in partnership with the Stargate, and Benny Blanco. Selena Gomez has made a lot of success with this single, reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, and won the trust of the certificate from platinum to triple in the United States. The success can be repeated in other countries. The clip has 39 million views on Youtube.

Watch the music video for “Same Old Love”,:

According to leaks of recent

On the 20th of this month, it has fallen into the net of another song from Selena Gomez, with the voice of another artist, in this case Rita Ora. “Wolves”, was released by Selena in partnership with DJ Marshmello, in fact, it was written by the Rita Ora, and for some reason any of this has been engavetada.

“Rare” is working Better at the moment

Selena Gomez has made her return to the spotlight in the year 2020, just prior to the pandemic, for the coronavirus-stop the world. His new album, “Rare”, came out in January and has been # 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The first single “Lose You to Love Me”, the flagship of the disc, it became the biggest hit of her career on the Billboard Hot 100, making it to the top of the parade for the first time.