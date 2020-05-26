The veteran actor tells us about the meeting with Robert Downey, Jr. in prison

A story in the Rolling Stone magazine reported that the actor Leslie Jordanwhich he played Beverley Leslie on “Will and Grace”, you have already found Robert Downey Jr’s. within the prison. The matter was before Downey Jr. earn a reputation as the “Iron Man” at the time, he was having trouble with drugs and ended up incarcerated. She was serving a penalty up to 120 days, but it turned out to be releasing prior to the release of your bed in to the other actor.

During the “talk show” Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and Leslie Jordan was told he was serving his sentence in the area is normal for the prison, in spite of the many claims of his agent for him to go to a special screening of homosexuals in order to avoid misunderstanding. After twelve days of arrest, the actor was a surprise, and I knew that it was going to be released for good behavior and the jail cell where he had been and would be used by Robert Downey Jr.

Jordan recalled : “They [policiais] came to me and said, ” we Have some good news. We don’t have a double for Robert Downey, Jr.. It is at the bottom. You’re going to have to give it to him’”. He also told me that he had a brief meeting with Downey, Jr. in the waiting room of the prison. The actor didn’t reveal about the sat down with the future of “Iron Man”, and not about the offences that led to his arrest.

Leslie Jordan is an actor and writer, in addition to “Will and Grace”, he has appeared in the series American Horror Story, “Life in Pieces, the Middle, Ugly Betty, Star Trek: Voyager, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” and ” The Fall Guy. In cinema, he has participated in the movies, the Hero Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, and the Cow, Cough, The Love Ranch, and Stories of the Crusades. She has won the award for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series at Emmy awards for his role on “Will and Grace”.

Comments