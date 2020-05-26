The video shows the wheelchair by using the feet to hold the gun during the robbery

A video that shows someone in a wheelchair using his feet to hold on to a replica of a gun during the robbery, as reported by the Feed TV on Tuesday (the 26th).

The images were recorded by the cameras of the establishment. In addition to the paralysis, which impairs the movements of the arms, and the robber is also a deaf-mute.

Feed the TV

He took a note to announce the robbery: “Takes it all. It’s not called to attention.” From the outside, a person that saw everything and called the police.

The young man was caught red-handed. As revealed in the case, and it came to pass in the Rio Grande do Sul, in the city and some of the best. Check it out at the moment: